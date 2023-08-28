For G20 Summit, Delhi roads be decorated with 675,000 potted flowering plants and foliage

Approximately 675,000 pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated roads and venues in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit, according to officials from Raj Niwas. Notable locations that have been enhanced with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, and the ITPO.

Following a preparatory meeting led by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, instructions were issued to various agencies responsible for procuring and placing a specific number of plants or pots. This coordinated effort involved five departments or agencies working together under the LG’s personal supervision. The forest department and Delhi Parks and Garden Society contributed 375,000 plants (125,000 foliage and 250,000 flowering), the PWD added 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), DDA contributed 100,000 (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), NDMC added 100,000, and the MCD placed 50,000 pots.

Around 405,000 potted foliage have already been arranged along the 61 roads, while the remaining potted flowering plants will be displayed in the first week of September to ensure full bloom during the G20 Summit. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also visited Palam Air Force Station and tweeted about the preparations for the summit. On his 54th inspection or monitoring visit since July 1, he visited various locations to assess the progress of the beautification project.