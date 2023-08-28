Gujarati court summons Tejashwi Yadav in relation to remark ‘only Gujaratis can be thugs’

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, was called before a Gujarat court on Monday in relation to a defamation suit brought against him for saying that ‘only Gujaratis can be thugs.’ A complaint by Ahmedabad-based social worker and businessman Haresh Mehta led to the filing of the case against him.

The Bihar Deputy CM was directed to appear before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate DJ Parmar’s Ahmedabad court on September 22.

With evidence of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s statement made during a media interaction in Patna on March 21, Harsh Mehta had submitted his case to the court. When Interpol withdrew its Red Corner Notice (RCN) against wanted diamond magnate Mehul Choksi, Tejashwi Yadav responded, ‘Only Gujaratis can be bullies in the present circumstances and their fraud would be pardoned. When given money from the LIC and banks, who will be held accountable if they flee?’

Harsh Mehta said in the case that Yadav’s remarks demean and defame Gujaratis. Mehta, who is calling for the Bihar Deputy CM to receive the worst sentence possible, claimed that using the term ‘thug’ to describe a rogue, cunning, or criminal will make non-Gujaratis view Gujaratis suspiciously.

In addition, a Surat court jailed Congress politician Rahul Gandhi for two years in March of this year for his statement about the ‘Modi surname.’ Gandhi was found guilty and lost his right to vote in the Lok Sabha. He was reinstated as the Wayanad MP after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed the conviction.