Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent departs for military drills in Egypt

In a significant move that could enhance India’s military connections with Egypt, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has dispatched its contingent to join Exercise Bright Star-23. This biennial multilateral triservice exercise is scheduled to take place at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from August 27 to September 16. This marks the IAF’s debut participation in Exercise Bright Star-23, where contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar will also be involved, according to an IAF statement.

The exercise aims to practice the planning and execution of joint operations, fostering cross-border bonding and deepening strategic relationships among the participating nations. The Indian Air Force contingent comprises five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s, and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces and members of Squadrons 28, 77, 78, and 81 will engage in the exercise.