At the World Athletics Championships, India’s Parul Chaudhary and the men’s 4x400m relay team showcased outstanding performances, leaving their mark on the event. Parul Chaudhary, the long-distance runner, exhibited remarkable prowess by setting a new national record in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Her timing of 9 minutes 15.51 seconds not only secured her 11th place overall but also surpassed the previous record of 9:19.76 held by Lalita Babar since the 2016 Rio Olympics. With this achievement, Parul also earned a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team, consisting of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh, displayed an incredible effort, clocking 2 minutes 59.92 seconds to secure fifth place. In the semifinal, they impressively competed against the United States, finishing second with a timing of 2:29.05. However, despite their valiant attempts in the final, they couldn’t improve upon their previous performance. The United States team, led by Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson, and Rai Benjamin, clinched the gold medal with a world-leading time of 2:57.31. France and Great Britain secured silver and bronze, clocking 2:58.45 and 2:58.71 respectively, while Jamaica finished fourth in 2:59.34. India had the second-best time in the heats, setting an Asian Record.

Muhammad Anas initiated the relay, passing the baton to Amoj Jacob in fifth position. Ajmal made an impressive comeback, propelling the team to fifth place. Despite a determined effort by anchor leg Ramesh, the team maintained its fifth position. In the thrilling women’s 3000m steeplechase, Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi secured gold with a time of 8:54.29, outperforming world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech who earned silver in 8:58.98. Faith Cherotich claimed bronze for Kenya in 9:00.69, contributing to an intense competition where six women finished under 9:10 for the first time in World Championships history.