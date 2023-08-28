ISRO Set to Launch Aditya-L1 Solar Mission on September 2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently unveiled plans for the upcoming launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, dedicated to studying the Sun. The spacecraft is scheduled to take off on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. Following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, this marks another significant step in ISRO’s space exploration endeavors.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has a crucial mission: to conduct remote observations of the solar corona and solar wind from the L1 point, which is positioned about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. ISRO highlighted that this endeavor represents India’s maiden dedicated space mission aimed at observing the Sun, signifying a significant milestone in the nation’s space exploration journey.

Through a social media announcement, ISRO revealed that the spacecraft, designed as the first Indian space-based observatory for solar studies, will be launched using the PSLV-C57 rocket. The Aditya-L1 mission intends to carry out observations of the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun’s outermost layers, the corona, across various wavebands. This comprehensive approach is expected to provide valuable insights into the Sun’s behavior and phenomena.

As the launch date approaches, ISRO’s Aditya-L1 mission garners attention not only for its scientific significance but also for its representation of India’s commitment to advancing space research and exploration.