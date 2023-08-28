Jyoti Maurya’s husband withdraws complaint on day she submits evidence

On Monday, Alok Maurya dropped the serious accusations he had previously made against his wife, the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Jyoti Maurya.

Since her husband, Alok Maurya, claimed that she had accumulated assets worth crores of rupees after becoming a PCS officer, Jyoti Maurya has been in the centre of controversy. Additionally, according to Alok, Jyoti had an extramarital affair with Manish Dubey, the commandant of the Home Guard stationed in Ghaziabad.

In response to these accusations, Jyoti Maurya reported Alok and his family to the Dhoomanganj police station for dowry harassment.

Alok showed up on Monday to provide evidence against Jyoti to the investigative committee chaired by Commissioner Amrit Lal Bind, but he ultimately submitted a request to withdraw his claims.

He stated in his application that he had carefully chosen to drop his grievance. The investigative committee will now present the Prayagraj Commissioner with a report, based on which authorities will decide whether additional inquiry into this situation is required.

Previously, the Prayagraj Family Court was scheduled to hold the hearing in the divorce case of Jyoti and Alok on August 18. However, neither of them showed up in court.

The Maurya couple had been having ongoing turmoil when the divorce petition was filed.