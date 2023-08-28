Kerala prolongs prohibition on catching young fish until 2028.

The Kerala Government has taken measures to safeguard marine fish stock by extending the ban on catching juveniles of 58 fish varieties for another five years, up until August 31, 2028. This decision comes as a response to the declining marine fish landings and was based on recommendations from experts, including the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) scientists.

Initially implemented in 2017 by amending the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1980, the ban was a response to plummeting marine fish landings, which had dropped to four lakh tonnes. An expert committee was formed to evaluate the effectiveness of the ban, and its recent report proposed not only an extension for five years but also an indefinite period, without excluding specific varieties or quantities.

Mechanised vessels, driven by the demand from fish manure factories in neighboring states, had been indiscriminately catching juvenile fish, prompting the 2017 ban. With strict enforcement leading to increased fish landings of 6.9 lakh tonnes in the previous financial year, the ban’s extension was deemed necessary.

For the banned fish varieties, fishermen are restricted from catching those below a certain size. To encourage compliance, boats with up to 40 percent of banned juvenile fish are granted an exemption. Beyond this limit, fines are imposed: Rs 1 lakh for boats with a 100 hp engine, Rs 2 lakh for 200 hp engines, and Rs 2.5 lakh for 250 hp engines.

Last year, fines totaling Rs 2.25 crore were collected, reflecting the seriousness with which this regulation is enforced. Kerala’s marine fish production accounts for 13 percent of the country’s total, with exports valued at Rs 5,000 crore. The decision to extend the ban underscores the government’s commitment to sustaining marine ecosystems and the fishing industry’s long-term viability.