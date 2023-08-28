Kerala’s Chief Minister sets 2025 goal to eliminate extreme poverty in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently declared the ambitious target of eradicating extreme poverty from Kerala by November 2025. Speaking at the inauguration of the state’s Onam celebration at Kanakakunnu Palace, CM Vijayan emphasized the government’s commitment to equal development for all citizens. He stated, “The local self-government bodies are preparing a micro plan for the upliftment of 64,000 people belonging to the economically backward category. By 2025 November 1, extreme poverty will be eradicated in Kerala.”

Addressing concerns about financial constraints, CM Vijayan highlighted that the state treasury had allocated Rs 18,000 crore for the Onam festivities. He dispelled rumors that suggested Kerala’s inability to celebrate Onam with enthusiasm due to financial difficulties. He urged the people of Kerala to see through false campaigns against the government, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the celebrations.

CM Vijayan also underscored the spirit of unity and equality characterizing Onam celebrations in Kerala. He elaborated on various developmental initiatives aimed at assisting the underprivileged, such as the provision of social welfare pensions that benefit around 60 lakh individuals. Stressing the government’s commitment to bridging the rich-poor divide, CM Vijayan assured ongoing efforts to uplift every stratum of society.