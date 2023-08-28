Modi urges B20 participants to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle and business practices

During the B20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged business leaders to support the Green Credit Programme, an initiative proposed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. This program aims to encourage eco-friendly practices and promote sustainable living through a concept called ‘LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment).

Modi emphasized the importance of adopting both environmentally conscious lifestyles and planet-friendly business practices. He stated that addressing half of the global issues could be achieved by ensuring that both lifestyles and businesses are pro-planet. India is developing a framework for green credit in business, focusing on actions that have a positive impact on the environment. Modi called upon global business leaders to collaborate and turn this into a worldwide movement. The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of maintaining a balance between producer and consumer interests to sustain a profitable market, a principle that extends to nations as well.