Nine girls from Jharkhand rescued by Delhi police

Nine girls from Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district, who were taken to Delhi by human traffickers, have been successfully rescued from the national capital, as reported by an official on Monday.

The Sahebganj district administration was promptly alerted about the rescue operation and organized a team led by district child protection officer Punam Kumari to facilitate the girls’ return from Delhi. With the assistance of Delhi police, the girls were rescued from the border regions of Delhi that are adjacent to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Following their rescue, all the girls boarded a train on Sunday bound for Sahebganj.

District child protection officer Punam Kumari expressed that the rescued girls will be closely monitored by integrating them into various Jharkhand government schemes. This measure aims to prevent these girls from falling prey to human trafficking once again. These traffickers lure young girls to Delhi with promises of a better life but end up selling them into various households, subjecting them to a life of hardship.