Police Confiscate Cannabis Concealed in Biscuit Packets on Palakkad Train

In a collaborative effort between the excise team and the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) Crime Investigation Branch (CIB), authorities successfully confiscated four kilograms of ganja, cleverly concealed within biscuit packets. The operation took place on Monday when vigilant officers discovered the illicit packages in an abandoned bag within a train compartment. Circle Inspector of the RPF-CIB, N Kesavadas, revealed, “This marks a new modus operandi. We stumbled upon the abandoned bag within the general compartment of the Alappuzha-bound Dhanbad Express during a special combing operation at around 10 am. The bag contained 22 packets of biscuits from a prominent brand, with 20 of them weighing 400 grams each and the remaining two weighing 200 grams each.”

The ingenious ganja smugglers had ingeniously concealed the substance within biscuit packets, meticulously preparing them for transportation without arousing suspicion. “The ganja had been carefully inserted into the biscuit packets, which were then neatly sealed, ensuring they went unnoticed during transit,” he added.

Currently, officials are unable to determine the bag’s rightful owner, as the individual seemingly vanished upon realizing the compartment was being combed by law enforcement. The RPF’s CIB team collaborated closely with Excise officials led by Palakkad excise circle inspector PK Satheesh in this joint pursuit, which was initiated in preparation for the Onam festival.