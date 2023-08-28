Sonali Ghosh becomes first woman field director of Kaziranga Park

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, the Chief Conservator of Forests, is set to make history as the first woman to hold the position of Field Director at Kaziranga National Park. Starting from September 1, Ghosh will take charge of the renowned park, which spans Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, and Biswanath districts and is famous for its one-horned rhinos.

The Assam government has issued an official order appointing Ghosh to this role. She will succeed the current Field Director, Jatindra Sarma, who is set to retire on August 31. Ghosh’s transition to the role comes from her current position as Chief Conservator of Forests for the research education and working plan division at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force in Guwahati.

With a notable academic background, Ghosh ranked first in the Indian Forest Service batch of 2000-2003. Her qualifications include a post-graduate degree in forestry and wildlife science, a post-graduate diploma in environmental law from the National Law School of India, and another in systems management. Taking over as the Director of the 118-year-old Kaziranga National Park, Ghosh’s appointment marks a significant milestone for women in conservation leadership.