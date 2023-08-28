Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew caught on camera performing a reckless dance on the wing of a Boeing 777

A group of Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew members have been captured on camera engaging in a reckless dance and posing on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft shortly before takeoff in Buenos Aires.

Video footage recorded by a fellow traveler waiting in the terminal depicted a female crew member spinning and striking poses, reminiscent of a Disney princess, before signaling a male colleague to join her on the aircraft’s wing through an open emergency exit.

The male crew member proceeded to exhibit bodybuilder-like poses next to the woman, while another male crew member briefly appeared, seemingly for a photo opportunity. Meanwhile, on the tarmac, two ground crew members positioned themselves for a picture in front of the plane’s engine.

The video sparked swift condemnation from the management of Swiss International Air Lines, who issued a stern statement asserting their intolerance for such behavior. Swiss spokesperson Michael Pelzer underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the seemingly harmless antics depicted in the video pose life-threatening risks. He highlighted that the wings of a Boeing 777 stand at about five meters (16.4 feet) in height, and a fall from such a height onto a hard surface can lead to catastrophic outcomes.

Pelzer reiterated that crew members should only venture onto an aircraft’s wings in dire emergencies, such as during evacuations. He strongly criticized the crew’s irresponsible actions, describing them as wildly unrealistic.

Vice President Martin Knuchel and other senior airline executives expressed their indignation and disappointment, demanding an immediate end to such foolishness. Even fellow flight crew members, preferring to remain anonymous, voiced their disapproval.

One colleague expressed astonishment and incredulity, emphasizing the extreme peril and unprofessionalism of the act, notably highlighting that the uniform stripes indicated a cabin chief’s participation.

Another cabin chief conveyed deep embarrassment about the crew’s conduct, asserting that if a similar incident had occurred in Zurich, those involved would have been sent home.

This occurrence adds to a recent surge in inappropriate passenger conduct during flights, contributing to the challenges faced by flight attendants. Instances like the one involving Tiffany Gomas, who experienced a paranoid episode on a flight from Dallas to Orlando, underscore the necessity for vigilance and professionalism within the aviation sector.