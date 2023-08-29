Airline introduces ‘Child-free adult only’ zone for peaceful flights

Enduring the cacophony of noisy and crying children during a flight can be an exasperating experience. Trapped for hours in the air, one’s only recourse is earplugs, which often prove inadequate in muffling the noise. Recognizing this frustration, a Turkish-Dutch airline has devised an ingenious solution—an “only adult” zone.

This innovative service is slated to be introduced on Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines flights plying the route between Amsterdam and Curaçao, commencing from November 3.

The airline stated, “This zone on the plane is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment.”

The designated “Only Adult” section will occupy the front portion of the aircraft and encompass 102 seats, of which nine will offer XL accommodations with additional legroom, while the remaining 93 seats will be standard.

To ensure a tranquil and serene atmosphere, the quiet area will be physically segregated from the rest of the plane through partitions and curtains.

Entrance to this section is reserved for passengers aged 16 and above, promising a serene journey free from the disruptions caused by young travelers.

Nevertheless, those opting for the serenity of the “only adult” zone will be required to pay a supplementary fee for this privilege.

According to the airline’s announcement, reserving a seat in the “Only Adult” segment will incur a cost of 45 Euros (equivalent to around 48.5 US dollars). For the nine XL seats offering additional legroom, an extra surcharge of €100 (roughly 107.9 US dollars) per journey will be levied.

Corendon emphasizes that the “adult only” zone not only caters to passengers seeking a peaceful environment but also proves advantageous for parents traveling with young children.

The introduction of this segregated zone alleviates concerns for parents, who can now relax without the apprehension of irking fellow passengers due to their children’s exuberance or crying.

Atilay Uslu, the founder of Corendon, articulated this benefit by stating, “They (parents) can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”