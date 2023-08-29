Etihad Airways issues advisory for passengers

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways issued an advisory for passengers. The air carrier updated that all of its flights to the UK are planned to operate as scheduled but there might be delays due to Britain’s air traffic control system hit by a breakdown that slowed take-offs and landings.

‘Etihad Airways is advising passengers travelling to and from London and Manchester that there may be flight delays due to the ongoing Flight Data Processing System failure affecting all airlines operating in the UK. All flights are currently planned to operate as scheduled, however, we are working closely with airport authorities and will inform guests immediately if there is any change. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this system failure which is affecting all airports across the UK. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,’ the airline said in a statement. Etihad advised passengers to ensure that their contacts are up-to-date so that they can be updated via SMS or email with regard to the latest information about flights to the UK.

Britain’s flight control operator National Air Traffic Services’ (NATS) system was experiencing a technical issue that delayed flights to and from the European country.

Currently, two UAE carriers Etihad Airways and Dubai-based Emirates operate direct flights to the UK.