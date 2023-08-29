Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The a pullback in the US currency and US Treasury yields ahead of a slew of key economic data supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.59 a dollar, up 4 paise. The local currency settled at 82.63 on Monday.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

The dollar index, which measures US currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% to 103.85. The index is up 2% this month as resilient economic data bolstered expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,393.25 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,264.01 crore.