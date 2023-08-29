Fritz and Tiafoe Propel American Advance to US Open Round 2

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe kicked off their quest to end America’s two-decade Grand Slam title drought in style at the US Open on Monday. Facing little resistance, Fritz, the ninth seed, dominated Steve Johnson with a score of 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Meanwhile, 10th seed Tiafoe secured a convincing win against Learner Tien, defeating him 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The hopes for an American male victory in a Grand Slam have centered around Fritz and Tiafoe, given the 78 consecutive Grand Slams since Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open win. With a 20-year gap, all eyes are on these two players to break the dry spell.

Fritz, who became the American number one at the close of 2021, took control early in the match, gaining a 5-1 lead in the first set and finishing it off with a hold at love. The second set witnessed a similar trend, as Fritz capitalized on Johnson’s serves. Throughout the encounter, Fritz displayed remarkable strength, sealing the win in just 80 minutes without facing any break points.

Reflecting on his performance, Fritz expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Last year going out in the first round, a lot of pressure coming back to not let it happen again so I’m just really happy with how I handled myself. I was calm and I thought I played a really good match.”

Addressing the pressure and expectations on him, Fritz admitted, “As much as I do care I also have to try to not care too much and I’ll play my best tennis.”

Tiafoe encountered a challenging opening test against Tien, the youngest player in the main draw at 17 years old. Despite the challenge, Tiafoe secured the first set without dropping serve, followed by a second-set hold at love. He continued his dominance by clinching the third set with six consecutive game wins.

Tiafoe’s focus on the US Open was clear as he stated, “I have so many good memories from last year and all I am focused on is the U.S. Open. This was circled on the calendar once the year started.”

Among other American contenders, 17th seed Tommy Paul displayed a business-like performance in his victory over Stefano Travaglia, while Christopher Eubanks, the 28th seed, advanced with a win against Kwon Soon-wo. However, Sebastian Korda faced defeat in a marathon match against Marton Fucsovics, marking the biggest American setback on the men’s side.

Despite the challenges, American players are feeling the support from the crowd in New York, as Paul shared, “It’s exciting to see how excited all the fans are for American tennis.” Eubanks continued to make waves following his Wimbledon quarter-finals run, and Korda’s battle, although unsuccessful, showcased his determination and resilience on the court.