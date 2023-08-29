Gulf country announces fine for unauthorized weather forecasting

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced fines for unauthorized weather forecasting. Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Saudi Arabia has released amended penalties for spreading any information about the weather that has not been authorised, or forecasting without a permit.

The fine amount ranges from SR50,000 to SR500,000 for such violations. Those who come under this rule include operators of monitoring stations and networks who broadcast or publish weather-related warnings that were not issued by the government’s meteorological department. If meteorological data is not collected when conducting economic feasibility or drawing up engineering designs for projects then a fine of SR50,000 to SR500,000 may be imposed.