Gulf country announces updated list of penalties for trespassing on public properties

Riyadh: The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia has updated the list of penalties for various municipal violations. According to the updated list, fines range between SR10000 and SR50000 for violations of trespassing on public properties such as stealing electricity from lighting poles.

If any establishments raise prices of their products above the levels fixed by the minister of commerce or by the competent authorities, such establishments will be imposed with the amount of the difference between the standard price and its selling price along with fines ranging between SR5000 and SR100000.

According to the amended regulation, fines ranging from SR10000 to SR50000 will be slapped on establishments that begin construction work without a license. There will be a fine ranging from SR6000 to SR30000 for firms that fail to arrange an approved consulting office for digging work.