Gulf country introduces new app for traffic violations

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has launched a new application for traffic violations. The app named ‘Rased’ is introduced for booking violators of traffic rules online on September 1.

Also Read: Gulf country enforces new expat travel rules

If a motorist is booked for violating the traffic rules, they will receive a notification immediately via the unified government app for electronic services ‘Sahel,’. The Ministry called on motorists, whether citizens or expatriates, to abide by the traffic rules for their safety and visit its website or Sahel app regularly to verify if there are any registered violations.