Islamabad HC Grants Imran Khan Reprieve, Suspends 3-Year Sentence in Toshakhana Graft Case

In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the three-year sentence of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. This decision comes as a major relief for the former Prime Minister, particularly in the context of the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

The verdict was delivered by a division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. The announcement followed the bench’s reserved judgment from the previous day. Imran Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), conveyed the news in a brief WhatsApp message, stating, “Decision of District Court (has been) suspended by IHC.”

Chief Justice Farooq emphasized that while the detailed judgment would be made available shortly, they had approved Imran Khan’s request. The bench also mandated Khan’s release upon the submission of surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Imran Khan’s legal representative, Naeem Haider Panjotha, conveyed on social media that the Chief Justice had granted their request, suspending the sentence. However, Khan’s release was not immediate, as a separate court overseeing his trial in the Official Secrets Act instructed the authorities to keep him in judicial lockup. He is required to appear before the court on August 30 regarding another case.

The Toshakhana corruption case alleges that Khan and others violated the country’s secret laws by unlawfully dealing with state gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. The three-year sentence and ban on political activities effectively barred Khan from participating in future elections.

This development holds significant implications for Pakistan’s political landscape, especially considering the pending general elections. Following the dissolution of the National Assembly in early August, elections were due to take place within 90 days. However, the government’s plan to complete a new census and redraw constituency boundaries might lead to a delay of several months.

In the midst of this complex scenario, Imran Khan’s suspension of sentence marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s legal and political history. While his party celebrates the verdict, concerns have been raised by other political figures, such as former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who noted that the sentence was suspended but not terminated. Separately, the Supreme Court also weighs in on the case, pointing out shortcomings in the trial court verdict.

The Toshakhana case alleges that Khan concealed details of gifts he received during his tenure, which are traditionally reported to the Cabinet Division. The total value of gifts reportedly exceeded Rs 140 million, received from various world leaders. This case exemplifies the intricate intersection of law, politics, and accountability in Pakistan’s evolving landscape.