Social media platform X faces mass outage; users face trouble accessing it in the US

The social media platform referred to as X, previously recognized as Twitter, is grappling with a widespread service disruption, causing numerous users in the United States to encounter difficulties accessing it on Tuesday (August 29), according to a report from the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector.com, a platform that monitors service disruptions by aggregating status updates from various sources, including users, has stated that it has received over 17,000 reports of service interruptions until 19:24 ET (23:24 GMT).

Formerly known as Twitter, Twitter, Inc. was an American social media enterprise headquartered in San Francisco, California. The firm operated the social networking platform Twitter, as well as the previously existing Vine short video application and the Periscope live streaming service. In the month of April 2023, Twitter merged with X Holdings and relinquished its status as an independent entity, becoming an integral part of X Corp.