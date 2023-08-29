Study unveils: Delhi residents may lose 11.9 years of life due to pollution.

Delhi has emerged as the world’s most polluted city in a new study. The study reveals a troubling fact: its residents are projected to lose 11.9 years of life if the current pollution levels persist. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago paints a grim picture. Shockingly, all of India’s 1.3 billion people inhabit areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the 5 g/m3 limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Even more concerning, 67.4% of India’s population lives in regions that surpass the nation’s own air quality standard of 40 g/m3. This study underscores the detrimental effects of fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5), which reduces an average Indian’s life expectancy by 5.3 years, compared to scenarios where the WHO’s 5 g/m3 pollution limit is met.

Delhi’s situation is dire: it ranks as the most polluted city globally. Its 18 million inhabitants are projected to lose an average of 11.9 years of life expectancy relative to the WHO limit. This estimate goes up to 8.5 years relative to the national guideline if the existing pollution levels persist. Even in the comparatively less polluted district of Pathankot in Punjab, particulate pollution exceeds the WHO limit by over seven times, resulting in a potential loss of 3.1 years of life expectancy if the current levels persist.

Geologic and meteorological factors worsen particulate pollution in the northern plains. However, the AQLI’s data, excluding dust and sea salt, suggest a significant human contribution to the severe pollution. The area’s population density, nearly three times the national average, leads to heightened pollution from sources like vehicles, residences, and agriculture.

The study also emphasizes a global pattern. Air pollution’s impact on life expectancy is concentrated in six countries: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Nigeria, and Indonesia. These nations face life expectancy reductions ranging from one to over six years due to poor air quality. Michael Greenstone, the creator of AQLI, explains this stark reality, highlighting the urgency of addressing air pollution’s profound effects on global health.