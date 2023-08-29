Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Father and Son in Kovilpalayam as Car Collides with Truck

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded as a car carrying a father and his son met a devastating collision with a truck at Kovilpalayam. The victims have been identified as Parameshwaran (48), the proprietor of Amman Earth Movers in Meenakshipuram, and his 21-year-old son Rohit, hailing from Moolathara in Palakkad district.

As the clock struck 12:45 am, the unfortunate accident occurred. The father-son duo was on their way back from Bangalore, where they had traveled for his daughter’s admission. The collision with the oncoming truck was head-on, resulting in the loaded coconut timber from the truck piercing through the car due to the impact.

The bodies of the deceased have been entrusted to the Pollachi Government Hospital. Once the necessary post-mortem procedures are carried out, the remains will be handed over to their grieving relatives. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of life’s journeys.