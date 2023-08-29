Two people killed and many injured after a fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach

On Monday morning (August 28), a fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to two others.

The helicopter, which was en route to an emergency scene in North Lauderdale, had three people onboard. Regrettably, one passenger lost their life, while another individual, a woman, was fatally injured on the ground. The woman’s identity remains undisclosed as her family is being informed.

The person who perished aboard the helicopter has been identified as Captain Terryson Jackson (age 50) of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Captain Jackson had dedicated 19 years of service to the organization.

The tragic incident occurred a little past 8:45 AM local time near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony expressed his condolences, describing Captain Jackson as an exceptional and dedicated professional who deeply cared about his community and his work.

Reports suggest that the helicopter was on its way to provide emergency medical assistance in North Lauderdale, transporting a patient to the hospital.

A widely circulated video clip shows flames emerging from the helicopter’s midsection, followed by a long trail of smoke. The helicopter then appears to fracture and spiral downward before crashing.

According to witness Brian Piggott, the helicopter began emitting smoke shortly after takeoff. Its altitude dropped, leading to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the cause of this tragic accident.