Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Oleksii Reznikov, denied fresh allegations of corruption connected to military supply deals on Tuesday (August 29), as reports emerged about the procurement of military uniforms at inflated prices during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Several news sources indicated that the defense ministry had entered into a contract with a Turkish firm late last year for the supply of winter combat uniforms. However, it appeared that the prices were significantly increased after the contract was finalized.

Ukrainian journalists also discovered that these winter garments could be purchased at notably lower costs in Turkey. Additionally, it was revealed that Oleksandre Kassai, one of the owners of the Turkish company, is related to Gennadi Kassai, a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political party.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defense Minister, strongly refuted these allegations, asserting that the invoiced prices aligned with the advertised rates. Speaking at a press briefing, Reznikov urged people to approach information critically and responsibly, emphasizing the potential for misinformation to mislead both society and international partners.

Reznikov underlined that all procedures had been conducted in compliance with the law on public procurement and through competitive tendering processes.

In a prior instance of a corruption scandal involving military supplies, senior Ukrainian officials were dismissed from their roles in January. This followed revelations in the media that a ministry-signed contract for soldier food procurement had similarly exaggerated costs.

During that episode, Reznikov admitted to the shortcomings of the anti-corruption services within his ministry. Earlier this month, President Zelensky relieved all regional officials responsible for military recruitment, a move aimed at combating corruption. This decision also allowed some conscripts to exit their military service obligations.

Moving to a different context, Russia on Monday (August 28) accused a former US consulate employee of unlawfully transmitting information to American diplomats about the Ukraine conflict. In response, Washington contested the allegations, asserting that the individual’s actions were routine and expected.

The Russian Security Service (FSB) announced its intention to question two US diplomats stationed at the Moscow embassy in connection with this case, deviating from diplomatic norms.

This accusation is the most recent development in an ongoing series of diplomatic disputes that have further strained relations between Washington and Moscow, particularly regarding the situation in Ukraine.