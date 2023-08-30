2 detained by NIA in connection with terror conspiracy case inspired by Islamic State

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two fugitives who were wanted in connection with the September 2022 seizure of explosives and an IED from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan as part of the terrorist group ‘SUFA’s’ ISIS-inspired terror plot.

The two people who have been detained are from the Ratlam area of Madhya Pradesh and are known by the names Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan alias Yusuf (the case’s mastermind). They were eventually brought before a Jaipur-based NIA special court.

According to a news release from the NIA, the two suspects’ detention will aid the organisation in filling in the case’s gaps and revealing the connections between the group and ISIS active members and sleeper cells in India.

Before being arrested in Maharashtra, the pair was actively involved in promoting the ISIS ideology, the NIA noted in a press release.

The NIA had already removed from the duo’s possession explosives and various parts used in the construction of IEDs. According to investigations, the two had purchased the components and ingredients needed to create the IEDs with the intention of sowing fear throughout India.

The two, according to the NIA, have extensive expertise in the creation of IEDs and assisted in instructing their fellow suspects at Imran Khan’s poultry farm. The NIA last month connected the previously mentioned poultry farm.

Before being arrested in Maharashtra, they had also planned two IED creation and training seminars in Pune the previous year. They had also previously been involved in promoting ISIS doctrine.

Imran and 10 other people were charged in the case by the NIA in September 2022.