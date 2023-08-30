Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Amazfit launched its Bip 5 smartwatch in the Indian markets. Amazfit Bip 5 is priced at Rs. 7,499. The smartwatch will be sold via Amazon. It comes in Cream White, Pastel Pink, and Soft Black colours.

The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320×380 pixels) LCD touchscreen display with 2.5D tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with Bluetooth calling support and offers real-time GPS tracking and route navigation features. The smartwatch can track over 120 sports modes including cycling, running, walking, and swimming. It is also equipped with several smart health monitors like a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress monitoring using the BioTracker 3 sensor. It also offers over 70 customisable watch faces. The watch also comes with a wide range of mini-apps, offering more than 30 mini-games.

The smartwatch also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for receiving calls from a connected smartphone over Bluetooth. It also offers features like music control, event reminders, to-do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone. The smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with regular usage. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 and supports Google Fit and Apple Health.