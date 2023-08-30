Babar’s Century Propels Pakistan over Nepal in Asia Cup

Babar Azam’s 19th One-Day International (ODI) century proved crucial as Pakistan posted a score of 242/4 in 43 overs against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener on Wednesday.

At the start, Pakistan faced early setbacks with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq departing quickly. However, Babar’s decision to bat paid off as he, along with Mohammed Rizwan, stabilized the innings.

Together, they constructed an 86-run partnership for the third wicket. Rizwan’s 44 off 50 balls included six boundaries, showcasing his form.

Babar found reliable support from Iftikhar Ahmed, who contributed effectively to the innings.

Looking at Group A, India stands as the third team. The top two teams from this group will progress to the Super Four stage. The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Saturday.

The lineups for the teams are as follows:

Pakistan:

– Fakhar Zaman

– Imam-ul-Haq

– Babar Azam (captain)

– Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper)

– Agha Salman

– Iftikhar Ahmed

– Shadab Khan

– Mohammad Nawaz

– Shaheen Afridi

– Naseem Shah

– Haris Rauf

Nepal:

– Kushal Bhurtel

– Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper)

– Rohit Paudel (captain & wicket-keeper)

– Aarif Sheikh

– Kushal Malla

– Dipendra Singh Airee

– Gulsan Jha

– Sompal Kami

– Karan KC

– Sandeep Lamichhane

– Lalit Rajbansh