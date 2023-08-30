Canada issues travel advisory to its LGBTQI+ community citizens who are planning to visit the US

Canada has issued a travel advisory directed at its LGBTQI+ community members who are considering traveling to the United States.

This advisory is reportedly prompted by the increasing occurrences of anti-LGBT protests and legal enactments that curtail LGBT rights within the country.

Global Affairs Canada has posted a specific cautionary message on its website, particularly addressing “2SLGBTQI+” individuals.

In this context, “2SLGBTQI+” encompasses those who identify as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, or intersex.

The US travel advice page provided by Canada highlights that “Certain states have passed laws and policies that could potentially impact 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. It is recommended to verify relevant state and local regulations.”

These types of travel advisories, usually reserved for nations like Uganda, Russia, or Egypt, have been an unexpected development in the case of the United States.

According to a statement to CBS news, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada drew attention to the assortment of laws introduced by US states that particularly affect the transgender community.

The spokesperson noted that “Starting from the beginning of 2023, certain states in the US have approved legislation prohibiting drag performances and impeding transgender individuals’ access to gender-affirming healthcare as well as their participation in sports events.”

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, when discussing the government’s choice to release the advisory, underscored the importance of safeguarding “specific groups of Canadians.”

She mentioned that the government engaged experts “to systematically assess the global landscape and to observe if specific threats target certain groups of Canadians.”

Nonetheless, she refrained from commenting on whether any discussions were held with the US government prior to the implementation of the advisory.

Anti-trans laws in the USA have been on the rise, with numerous states imposing numerous restrictions on transgender individuals.

Throughout this year, several states, including Tennessee and Florida, have passed laws that prohibit drag performances involving children and restrict medical interventions for transgender youth.

Earlier in 2022, conservative states such as Texas and Utah introduced regulations that curtailed the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

These measures have raised alarm and backlash from activists and advocacy groups like Human Rights Campaign, contending that the LGBTQ community in the United States faces a critical situation as various states continue to target them through legislative measures.