Chandrababu Naidu denies BJP differences, suggests potential alliance in statement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu evaded directly answering questions about potential alliances and once again hinted at a collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections. After concluding his two-day visit to New Delhi, the 73-year-old politician spoke to reporters and indicated that he was not ruling out the option of forming an alliance with his former ally. However, he stressed that any decisions regarding this matter would only be disclosed during the election period.

Naidu clarified that he had withdrawn from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just ahead of the 2019 elections due to disagreements with the Central government concerning the Special Category Status, which he emphasized was a significant sentiment for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP leader emphasized the importance of the State receiving support from the Centre for its development, stating that his intention was for the TDP to actively contribute to the nation’s progress. He underlined that time would reveal the course of action and highlighted that the TDP had held a national ideology since its establishment.