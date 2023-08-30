Fatal Clash Among Gangs on Thiruvonam Night in Kottayam Leaves One Dead

Last night, a tragic incident unfolded in Onamthuruthu village, Kottayam district, where a clash between rival youth gangs resulted in the unfortunate demise of Ashwin (23), a native of Neendoor. The confrontation erupted at Onamthuruthu Junction around 10 pm on Tuesday, stemming from disputes that arose during a drinking session on Thiruvonam day.

Tragically, both Ashwin and his companion Anandu sustained severe injuries during the clash. Anandu, who was with Ashwin at the time, also suffered wounds and is currently undergoing treatment for his serious injuries. Despite immediate efforts to transport them to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, Ashwin could not be saved and passed away en route.

Law enforcement authorities have gathered leads about the individuals believed to be responsible for this unfortunate incident. A case has been officially registered in connection with the clash, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to shed light on the details surrounding this tragic event.