Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar on Wednesday. The positive sentiment in equity markets supported the Indian currency. But, the rising crude oil prices and strengthening dollar weighed on the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.67. It is trading at 82.73 against the dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.80 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08% to 103.61.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 61.51 crore.