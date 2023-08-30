India reports 61 new cases of Covid infection

India recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus infection in a single day, while the active cases reached 1,522, based on data updated by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The death toll stood at 5,31,929 as per the 8 am update. The total number of Covid cases in the country reached 4.49 crore (4,49,97,117).

Recovery from the disease has been noted in 4,44,63,666 individuals, leading to a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, according to information available on the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate remains at 1.18 percent. Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in India, as per the ministry’s records.