Indian producer Ekta Kapoor to receive Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony

Ekta Kapoor, the Indian producer, is in for some positive news as she is set to be honored with the prestigious Directorate Award at the forthcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. Scheduled to take place on November 20 in New York, the event will see Kapoor receiving this esteemed recognition.

Kapoor made the exciting announcement through a post on her Instagram account, expressing her feelings of overwhelming humility and excitement regarding the award. In her post, she shared a photo and conveyed her sentiments, stating that the award holds a special place in her heart, representing a journey that goes beyond mere work. She emphasized that being recognized on a global platform is a profound honor and reflects her role in representing her nation internationally. Kapoor further highlighted the significance of television in her life as a means of self-discovery, particularly as a woman shaping narratives for women. She underlined that this accolade empowers her to stand up for women and celebrate their collective achievements on a global scale. She conveyed her gratitude for being chosen as the recipient of the 2023 International Emmy®? Directorate Award.

Bruce L. Paisner, the President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, also released a statement acknowledging Kapoor’s immense contributions. He praised her for transforming Balaji into a prominent player in India’s entertainment landscape, with a strong presence in television content and the OTT (over-the-top) platform. Paisner expressed the Academy’s anticipation in honoring Kapoor’s remarkable career and her substantial influence on the television industry through the bestowal of the Directorate Award.

This recognition comes as a significant achievement for Kapoor, affirming her enduring impact and valuable contributions to the entertainment realm.