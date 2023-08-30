IndiGo Airlines announces flight service to UAE from this Indian city

Panaji: Leading low-budget air carrier in India, IndiGo Airlines announced new flight service to the UAE. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Manohar International Airport (GOX) in Goa with Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). The service will start from September 2, 2023.

Flight from Goa to Abu Dhabi will depart at 2.05 am . The Indigo flight from AUH to GOX will take off at 03:15 and land at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 respectively. The airline will operate 3 flights a week on the route on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

With this new addition, IndiGo will now offer 52 flights per week to Abu Dhabi from 8 key Indian cities. The airline has also unveiled new flight services to the UAE capital from Lucknow and Ahmedabad.