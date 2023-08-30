Karnataka govt introduces ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, offering Rs 2000 to 1.1 crore women household heads

In an effort to fulfill a significant pre-election pledge, the Congress-led government in Karnataka initiated the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme on Wednesday. This program offers a monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to around 1.1 crore women who serve as the heads of their households.

The launch event, held at Maharaja College grounds and attended by a large crowd, included the presence of prominent figures such as AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is one of the five key pre-election guarantees offered by the Congress party, which managed to dislodge the BJP from power in the recent Assembly elections. The government has allocated Rs 17,500 crore for the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ initiative in the current fiscal year.

Previously, the Chief Minister had highlighted that his government had already implemented three out of the five pre-election guarantees, namely ‘Shakti’, ‘Gruha Jyothi’, and ‘Annabhagya’. ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ constitutes the fourth guarantee, with the fifth one, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund), aiming to provide financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders who were unable to secure a job within six months of clearing their exams during the 2022-23 academic year. This fifth scheme is slated for launch in December according to officials’ statements.