Kerala experiences rainfall after an extended period of drought

After an extended period of drought, Kerala is once again experiencing rainfall as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department. The department predicted that there would be moderate to light rainfall in some districts of the state. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam are expected to witness moderate rainfall in one or two places, while Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Thrissur districts may experience light rainfall in some areas.

The return of rains comes after a gap of more than a month, during which Kerala faced a deficit in monsoon rainfall. The state’s seasonal rainfall from June 1 to August 29 was 48 percent below the normal level. This deficiency has impacted agriculture and hydro-electric power generation. Many hydro-electric dams had to conserve water due to the lack of rainfall, leading to a reduction in power generation. Additionally, the shortage of rainwater resulted in drying up of household wells and scarcity of water in various places across the state.