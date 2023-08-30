Killers of the Flower Moon to have release worldwide in theatres instead of limited release

Breaking news has emerged from the Hollywood scene, with the announcement that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will now be launched worldwide in theaters simultaneously, a shift from the earlier plan of a limited release. Come October, audiences across the globe will have the opportunity to view the film.

Apple Studios has disclosed that Martin Scorsese’s latest creation, featuring leading stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, will make its theatrical debut on October 20. Following this, the film will subsequently be available for streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Although the reasons behind the decision to abandon the limited-release approach remain undisclosed, there is a clear rationale amidst the double blows that have impacted the film industry. Notably, both the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) have encountered difficulties in reaching an agreement. This impasse holds the potential to hinder the promotion of the high-budget crime thriller, even featuring Martin Scorsese’s star-studded cast.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” narrates a tale of a series of killings orchestrated by white settlers, specifically targeting the affluent Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who hold invaluable oil fields. This cinematic endeavor will reunite Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, marking another collaboration between the two in the director-actor partnership.