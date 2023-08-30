Mizoram ZPM forges alliance with HPC in preparation for upcoming assembly elections

The opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram has declared its intention to participate in the upcoming state assembly elections through a coalition with the Hmar People’s Convention (HPC). A formal agreement between the two parties was finalized in Sakawrdai village in the northeastern region of the state. As per the accord, the HPC will provide unwavering backing to ZPM in the forthcoming assembly polls, refraining from fielding its own candidates to maximize ZPM’s chances of securing seats in the state assembly. This strategic partnership will also extend to their joint efforts for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections slated for the following year.

The ZPM has pledged to prioritize the implementation of the Memorandum of Settlement inked between the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (HPC(D)) and the Mizoram government in April 2018 if the ZPM comes into power following the assembly elections. ZPM’s Vice President, Kenneth Chawngliana, noted that while the HPC had previously formed agreements with various parties, those alliances had not lived up to their commitments. HPC President Rohringa stressed the need for development in the Hmar-dominated areas of Mizoram and encouraged party members to put forth their utmost efforts to ensure the success of the alliance.