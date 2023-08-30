Oppo launches Watch 4 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched a new smartwatch named ‘Oppo Watch 4 Pro’ in China. Oppo Watch 4 Pro price is set at CNY 2299 (nearly Rs. 26,100) for the silicone strap variant, while the leather strap model is priced at CNY 2499 (nearly Rs. 28,350). The wearable is available in Extreme Night Black and Breaking Dawn Brown colours with rubber and leather strap options, respectively.

The Oppo Watch 4 Pro features a 1.91-inch curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a rectangular dial display. The display has a 378×496 pixel resolution. It is equipped with Snapdragon W5 and Hengxuan 2700 chips, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartwatch is only compatible with Android phones. It comes with several health trackers, including blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor, heart rate tracker, sleep quality assessment, as well as stress and sedentary reminders. It also supports over 100 sports modes. The smartwatch also features ECG, ambient light and wrist temperature sensors.

The Oppo Watch 4 Pro packs a 570mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life with the ‘Full smart mode’ and up to 14 days with ‘Light smart mode’. It takes up to 65 minutes for a full charge, while 10 minutes of charging time provides about 24 hours of battery life.