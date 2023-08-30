Pattam Sanith spreads happiness with his beautiful singing

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattam Sanith inaugurated the ‘Athachamayam Onam celebration event’ organized by the Kerala Federation of the Blind. The event was held at PMG Head Office Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swami Sureshwarananda, Secretary, Sivagiri Mutt Branch Nileswaram, Lijin LR, Laljikumar Dr. Beenakyashnan spoke on the occasion. Pattam Sanith also sang a song as requested by all. The song was welcomed by all.

Several competitions were also conducted during the event. Prizes were distributed to the winners. Onam kit was also distributed to all.