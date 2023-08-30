Prime Minister Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on Wednesday. He described the festival as a representation of the unbreakable trust and profound love between siblings, and highlighted its significance in reflecting the sacred values of Indian culture. Modi expressed his hope that Raksha Bandhan would enhance the bonds of affection and unity in people’s lives.

The festival is traditionally observed with sisters tying a protective thread called ‘rakhi’ around the wrists of their brothers. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared a video portraying groups of female students from different schools meeting Modi on this special day. In the video, the girls are seen tying ‘rakhis’ on the Prime Minister’s wrist, underscoring the essence of the festival.