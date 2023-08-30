Realme launches GT 5: Details

Mumbai: Realme GT 5 was launched in China. Realme GT 5 price is set at CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,299. The handset is available in Flowing Silver Illusion Mirror and Starry Oasis (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 5 runs on Realme UI 4 based on Android 13. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240×2,772 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rare and 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. for selfies and video chats, the Realme GT 5 is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor and an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, as well as ambient light and proximity sensors. The phone is available in two battery and charging configurations — a 5,240mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging