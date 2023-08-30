Russia to not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia has conveyed to Brazil’s aviation investigation authority that, as of now, it will not initiate an inquiry into the crash of the Brazilian-manufactured Embraer jet that resulted in the death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, as per the international protocols, the Brazilian agency informed Reuters on Tuesday.

Prigozhin, along with two key members of his Wagner Group and four bodyguards, was among the ten individuals who lost their lives in the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600 located north of Moscow last week. This incident occurred precisely two months after Prigozhin led a brief uprising against the Russian defense establishment, posing one of the most significant challenges to President Vladimir Putin’s rule since he ascended to power in 1999.

Brazil’s Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) had expressed its intention to engage in a Russian-led investigation under international rules if such an invitation was extended. This stance was motivated by the goal of enhancing aviation safety.

While Russia’s aviation authority was not legally obliged to comply with CENIPA’s request, former investigators believed it was a step they should consider. Notably, Western nations, including the U.S., harbor suspicions that the Kremlin might have played a role in the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600 on August 23. It’s worth mentioning that this aircraft has a solid track record of safety.

The Kremlin has categorically denied any involvement in this incident.

As per the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), headquartered in Montreal, the flight that took off from Moscow with its destination being St. Petersburg was a domestic one. Therefore, it does not fall under the international regulations known as “Annex 13,” widely recognized in the aviation industry.

Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, the head of CENIPA, clarified that Russia is not legally bound but is encouraged to initiate such an investigation. Moreno mentioned that CENIPA had sent an email to Russia inquiring about the possibility of opening a probe. If Russia decides to proceed with the investigation and invites Brazil, CENIPA intends to participate remotely.

Prigozhin had publicly criticized Moscow’s handling of its intervention in Ukraine. The Wagner mercenaries, under his leadership, had fought alongside Russia in various conflicts there.