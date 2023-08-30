Spanish Soccer Chief Faces Calls to Resign After Controversial Kiss Incident

Calls for the resignation of Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish soccer federation, have intensified following an incident where he grabbed and kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales claims the kiss was consensual, while critics argue it’s emblematic of larger issues surrounding gender equality in sports.

Prosecutors have initiated a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales’ actions amounted to sexual aggression. The incident has sparked a nationwide debate, with supporters divided between those defending Rubiales and those demanding an end to macho behavior and casual sexual abuse in the country.

Protesters in Madrid gathered under the slogan “It’s over,” denouncing the incident as an abuse of power and a symbol of disconnect from societal norms. The regional soccer federation representatives are demanding Rubiales’ immediate resignation and a restructuring of leadership to promote gender equality in Spanish football.

The Spanish caretaker government has pledged to increase women’s participation in sports administration. Acting Sports Minister Miquel Iceta announced plans to enforce gender parity with at least 40% representation of women in leadership roles across sports organizations, in line with a recent sporting law.

The controversy comes amidst Spain’s broader discussions on gender issues. The outgoing Socialist-led government has been implementing legal reforms related to gender, including changes in gender identity, abortion, and sex work. Despite support from some quarters, including his mother, Rubiales faces growing pressure to step down from his position.

World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, her teammates, and the Spanish government have criticized the incident, labeling the kiss as unwanted and demeaning. Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz has also called for the dismissal of the head coaches of both the men’s and women’s national teams, adding to the mounting pressure on Rubiales.