Standard map of China published is to documentarily justify its illegal claims by launching a cartographic offensive

The 2023 release of China’s standard map by the Ministry of Natural Resources, People’s Republic of China (PRC), isn’t the first or last attempt to illicitly assert territorial claims. This map is strategically designed to justify China’s unlawful claims by initiating a cartographic offensive. It’s part of the “Legal Warfare” aspect of the “Three Warfare Strategy,” aiming to provide legal backing for its illegitimate assertions.

Published on August 28, 2023, the map depicts Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin (integral parts of India) as Chinese territory, alongside the South China Sea and Taiwan. India has already diplomatically protested, possibly unsettling other claimants of the South China Sea and users of its waters. Additionally, China is renaming places in other countries to further its illegitimate claims. While these actions may not change facts on the ground, the repeated occurrences prompt an analysis of their intent, timing, and strategy.

Coinciding with the G20 Summit in ten days, this move is likely aimed at preempting potential criticism of aggression and encroachments by large countries like Russia and China in Ukraine and the South China Sea. These maps, including the current one, lay the groundwork for a “legal war” defense, positioning China’s activities as defensive to safeguard its sovereignty.

Such tactics also seek to put adversaries on the defensive during negotiations by taking a maximalist stance upfront. The recent conversation reported between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi during the BRICS Summit 2023 hints at ongoing dialogue, yet the map’s release may attempt to disrupt negotiations and disengagement efforts. It could be a subtle effort to divert attention from economic challenges.

This instance of legal warfare aligns with China’s Three Warfare Strategy, involving public opinion warfare, psychological warfare, and legal warfare. Introduced in 2003, this strategy aims to weaken the enemy’s resolve and influence decision-making through deception, diplomatic pressure, and information manipulation.

Despite the optics of discussions like the Modi-Xi Jinping conversation, this map deepens distrust between the nations and isn’t likely to alter the ground situation. China’s political motive appears to prolong the standoff, maintaining a facade of dialogue without substantial progress, hoping that the existing positions become the new norm over time. Meanwhile, India is resolute in defending its borders and territorial integrity, having learned not to take China’s word. Both sides will continue bearing the cost of additional deployments until India can enhance its leverage through strategic partnerships. Normal relations seem unlikely for China until the political cost of maintaining border tension outweighs resolving it.