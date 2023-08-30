Tata Motors announces India launch date of Nexon, Nexon EV Facelift

Mumbai: Tata Motors announced the India launch date of its Nexon and Nexon EV. The updated SUVs will be unveiled on September 14.

The Nexon will retain its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant offers a spectrum of four gearbox choices, including a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed AMT. Meanwhile, the diesel engine remains paired with the 6-speed gearboxes.

Both the Nexon and Nexon EV will feature a fresh pair of split LED headlights, and a redesigned LED daytime running light (DRL). It is expected to come equipped with standard six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and parking sensors at both the front and rear ends.

While the Nexon EV’s powertrain specifics is not revealed by the company. The SUV will offered in 11 trims – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) –.