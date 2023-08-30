Tecno launches Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition in India. The handset sports a leather finish with an embossed texture with artwork on the rear panel and is offered in green colour. The Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon and from retail stores. It is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition sports a leather back with an embossed texture and graffiti. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.0. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition ships with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.