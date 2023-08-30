Thiruvonam: Karuvannur Bank Scam Victim Fasts in Protest

Amidst the Thiruvonam celebrations embraced by Malayalis worldwide, Joshy Antony, a resident of Mapranam, took a solemn stance on Tuesday. While families indulged in the grandeur of Onasadya, Antony and his family chose to fast, shedding light on the urgent need for the state government and cooperative department to expedite reparations for victims ensnared in the Karuvannur Cooperative Service Bank scandal.

Antony, along with his kin, had invested a substantial sum of Rs 75 lakh prior to the revelation of the staggering Rs 200-crore bank fraud.

In an exclusive dialogue with Onmanorama, the 52-year-old advocate disclosed that their symbolic strike intended to safeguard the interests of every investor associated with the Karuvannur bank.

He expressed, “Neither the cooperative department officials nor the Karuvannur bank administration have displayed concern for investor communication. Every investor has the inherent right to reclaim their invested capital. Initially, the bank enticed investors with an enticing annual interest rate of 11.5 percent, compelling myself and relatives to pool a total of Rs 75 lakh.”

Antony continued, “However, the interest rate was abruptly slashed to a mere four percent, a decision made without any consultation or consent from the investors. Strangely, even the bank administration is unaware of the source behind this interest reduction.”

Antony’s distress surfaced when he placed a “For Sale” banner outside his Mapranam residence earlier this year, aiming to raise funds for his surgery.

“By observing this Thiruvonam fast, I aspire for the complete reimbursement of all depositors’ funds at the originally promised interest rate. I also extend my plea to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging his timely intervention,” he added.

During his fasting period, Antony received visits from various investors and politicians, except those affiliated with the CPM party.